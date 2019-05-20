Middleby (MIDD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. CL King raised Middleby from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Middleby to $150.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $147.43.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $136.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Middleby has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $140.15.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.01 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Middleby will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total transaction of $37,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.37, for a total value of $252,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,400 shares of company stock worth $303,494 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,865,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,755,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,168,000 after buying an additional 47,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

