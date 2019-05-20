Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 188.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 2.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter.
BATS ICF opened at $113.02 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
