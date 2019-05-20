Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 188.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 2.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

BATS ICF opened at $113.02 on Monday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/midwest-professional-planners-ltd-grows-holdings-in-ishares-cohen-steers-reit-etf-icf.html.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.