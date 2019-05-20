Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,648,000 after buying an additional 416,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,679,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,757,000 after buying an additional 658,972 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 999,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,862,000 after buying an additional 191,712 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 844,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,110,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 536,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,871,000 after buying an additional 134,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $168.45 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.45 and a 1 year high of $174.73.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/midwest-professional-planners-ltd-has-4-28-million-holdings-in-ishares-russell-3000-etf-iwv.html.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.