Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) CFO Sells $562,500.00 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) CFO Jamie A. Donadio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 796,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,451. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 120,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 86,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

