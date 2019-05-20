Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 141.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,202,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,727,013.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,554,538 shares of company stock worth $175,828,075 and have sold 145,901 shares worth $8,125,848. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $54.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/mizuho-securities-co-ltd-takes-position-in-delta-air-lines-inc-dal.html.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.