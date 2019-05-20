Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $405,000 Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NEM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,175,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 57,312,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,730,842,000 after purchasing an additional 620,141 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 15,289,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,602,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,082,000 after purchasing an additional 812,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,229,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, insider Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $44,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,142.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 17,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total transaction of $635,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,796,497.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $1,544,937. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

