Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Holdings Raised by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,813 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $2,989,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 211.6% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $349.67. 84,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of 130.65, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $435.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.03.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $19,699,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $610,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,491 shares of company stock worth $60,694,221 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

