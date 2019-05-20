New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,266 Shares of Linde PLC (LIN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $239,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $186.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

In other Linde news, insider Anne K. Roby sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $558,416.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Enders bought 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.16 per share, with a total value of $1,136,256.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,926 shares of company stock worth $12,140,692 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. DZ Bank raised shares of Linde to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Linde to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linde from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.73.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

