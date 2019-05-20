New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $21,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,217,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 533,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 309,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after buying an additional 31,885 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $35.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.75. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 125.35% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

