New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $18.59 Million Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $18,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 605,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,937,000 after buying an additional 50,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 956,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,893,000 after buying an additional 26,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $121.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $109.37 and a one year high of $142.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.17). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

