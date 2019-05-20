Nice (NICE) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Nice to $145.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nice from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nice from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nice from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of Nice stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Nice has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 6.6% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,691,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,720,000 after acquiring an additional 166,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nice by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Nice by 2.9% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 883,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,051 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,852,000 after acquiring an additional 249,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nice by 31.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.