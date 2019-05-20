Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.01 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,334,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,380,000 after buying an additional 257,243 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,549,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $671,911,000 after buying an additional 76,545 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,090,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $375,451,000 after buying an additional 1,490,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,242,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,860,000 after buying an additional 4,849,652 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,997,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,780 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $502,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel P. Key acquired 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.68 per share, with a total value of $202,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,024 shares in the company, valued at $493,432.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,985. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XRAY stock opened at $54.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

