NIX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $79,816.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 20th. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003149 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. NIX has a market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $79,816.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NIX has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,841.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.84 or 0.03151983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.05 or 0.05146615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.01155162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.41 or 0.01104507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00093595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00969021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00274190 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021644 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.