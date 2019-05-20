Norbord (OSB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.10

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Norbord from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Norbord from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Norbord had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 32.42%. Equities analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.299 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norbord during the 4th quarter valued at $37,815,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in Norbord by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,177,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,619,000 after purchasing an additional 469,233 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Norbord by 10,374.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 419,765 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Norbord by 501.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 372,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 310,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Norbord during the 1st quarter valued at $7,439,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

