Northrop Grumman (NOC) PT Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $333.06.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $306.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $340.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 19.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.45, for a total value of $2,712,060.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,197 shares of company stock valued at $48,826,976. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

