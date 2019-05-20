nUSD Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (NUSD)

nUSD (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, nUSD has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One nUSD token can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00028461 BTC on major exchanges. nUSD has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $10,571.00 worth of nUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.83 or 0.08489261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00034210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011401 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

nUSD (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. nUSD’s total supply is 1,241,935 tokens. nUSD’s official Twitter account is @havven_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. nUSD’s official website is havven.io. nUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for nUSD is /r/havven and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

nUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

