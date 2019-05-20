NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Shares Gap Down to $95.13

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $97.46, but opened at $95.13. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $92.60, with a volume of 4759024 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXPI. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/nxp-semiconductors-nxpi-shares-gap-down-to-95-13.html.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.