Opko Health Inc. (OPK) CEO Purchases $202,000.00 in Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,281.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $398,000.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 70,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $145,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 907,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $1,913,770.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 80,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $185,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $121,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $24,700.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 30,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $25,100.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 20,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00.

Shares of Opko Health stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.81. Opko Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $222.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.27 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 58.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 50.3% during the first quarter. Signition LP now owns 19,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Opko Health by 37.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

