Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.09 Million Holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 2,121.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,417,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,319,000 after buying an additional 4,218,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,620,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,103,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,949 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,452,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 594,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered KLA-Tencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.36.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $194,655.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $251,417.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,035.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,943 shares of company stock worth $1,033,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $108.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52-week low of $80.65 and a 52-week high of $129.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

