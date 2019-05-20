Pacifica Capital Investments LLC Acquires 11,467 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS)

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,467 shares during the period. Alliance Data Systems comprises approximately 7.9% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $188.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.42.

NYSE:ADS opened at $145.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $142.07 and a twelve month high of $250.27.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

