Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) PT Set at $6.00 by Noble Financial

Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

PANL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.32. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 37,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 96,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.