Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,950,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 5,626,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,011 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29,994.5% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,625,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,286,000 after purchasing an additional 299,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,369,000 after purchasing an additional 270,202 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $179.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.35.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 4,520 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total value of $798,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Leombruno sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $139,199.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,355. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $193.19. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

