Parkwood LLC Purchases New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $154.57 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $80,092.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,986.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,731 shares of company stock worth $69,408,200. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.82.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

