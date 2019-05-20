Paul G. Heller Sells 33,772 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Paul G. Heller sold 33,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $441,737.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 458,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,409,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,970,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $16.52.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,100.5% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 562.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

