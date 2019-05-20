Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EnPro Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in EnPro Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in EnPro Industries by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in EnPro Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO opened at $61.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.76. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $78.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

