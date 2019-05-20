Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $6.42 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,116 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in United Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 12,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Lau Associates LLC boosted its position in United Technologies by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $133.75 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

In related news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $178,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,415 shares of company stock worth $3,614,625. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on United Technologies to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

