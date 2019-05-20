PFG Advisors Acquires New Stake in Xylem Inc (XYL)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Xylem by 10.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 950,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 91,099 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Xylem by 472.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 118,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,184 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 5,057.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Xylem by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 51,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 8,215 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $627,379.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,440.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tomas Brannemo sold 2,621 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $196,706.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,688.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,460 shares of company stock worth $5,403,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.93.
Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $75.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $84.41.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).
Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.