PotCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $1,148.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,805.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.30 or 0.03172983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $400.82 or 0.05142670 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.01156243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.01113660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00093892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00972111 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00273370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00021848 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,177,478 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

