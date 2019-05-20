Private Vista LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Private Vista LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $60.66 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

