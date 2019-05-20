PRiVCY Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, PRiVCY has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PRiVCY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $102,149.00 and $31.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00367231 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000357 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.98 or 0.00790900 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00143159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $658.91 or 0.08545682 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PRiVCY Profile

PRiVCY (PRIV) is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,963 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,932 coins. PRiVCY’s official website is privcy.io. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

