Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Receives $26.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Pure Storage to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $103,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,260 shares of company stock worth $11,880,961 in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,658,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,708,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,762,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 284.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.71. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $29.14.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $422.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 13.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

