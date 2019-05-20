Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PPT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.10. 199,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,060. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $5.50.

In other news, insider D William Kohli sold 21,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $113,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

