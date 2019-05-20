Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $296.27 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00038693 BTC on exchanges including Allcoin, GOPAX, Exrates and HitBTC. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $296.27 million and $265.48 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005316 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001530 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,484,784 coins and its circulating supply is 95,734,764 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Poloniex, Bitbns, Coinrail, EXX, Exrates, Bibox, Liquid, BCEX, Iquant, Bleutrade, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Crex24, OKEx, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit, DigiFinex, Binance, BitForex, Coinnest, Coinone, Huobi, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Kucoin, ABCC, Coindeal, OTCBTC, HBUS, LBank, Ovis, BigONE, Liqui, CoinEx, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Allcoin, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cobinhood, DragonEX and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.