Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Given a $110.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) received a $110.00 price objective from Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.65.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.08. The company had a trading volume of 794,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $152.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 66,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $6,013,545.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,725.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $4,519,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,680 shares of company stock worth $12,454,759 over the last 90 days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.