QYNO Price Down 3.4% This Week (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, QYNO has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. QYNO has a market cap of $3,932.00 and $4,425.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000198 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

