Radium (RADS) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00013253 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. Radium has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $10,197.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00039810 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005313 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,567,631 coins and its circulating supply is 3,562,285 coins. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

