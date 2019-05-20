Ralph Lauren (RL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

According to Zacks, “Ralph Lauren outperformed the sector year to date due to an impressive surprise trend. Fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 marked the company’s 17th straight earnings beat, backed by solid execution of key initiatives including the “Next Great Chapter” plan. Management stated that the strategy started off well in its first year and will continue to drive the company’s performance going ahead. Moreover, sales topped estimates for fifth straight quarter backed by robust top-line growth in Asia and Europe, offset by decline in revenues at North America. Based on its efforts to focus on consumer demands, elevate brands, and balance growth and productivity, management is confident about Ralph Lauren’s performance. However, the North America unit continues to suffer due to soft traffic and a challenging wholesale business on planned reduction of off-price sales. Currency headwinds are also likely to mar sales growth in fiscal 2020.”

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on RL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $111.66. 53,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $95.63 and a 1 year high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, Director Joyce F. Brown sold 2,000 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ralph Lauren (RL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.