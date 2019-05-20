Raymond James & Associates Has $26.77 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,692 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $26,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,562,000. Finally, PagnatoKarp Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000.

VXF opened at $115.88 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $93.42 and a 1 year high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

