Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 619,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,488,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,442,000 after buying an additional 160,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 93,278,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,171,512,000 after buying an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 683,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. MKM Partners set a $22.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-marathon-oil-co-mro.html.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.