Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Evergy (EVRG)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,697 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth approximately $6,036,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Evergy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Evergy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

EVRG opened at $58.70 on Monday. Evergy has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $61.10.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

In other news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Carl Soderstrom, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $233,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,632 shares of company stock worth $1,129,784.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

