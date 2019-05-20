Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/10/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/8/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 6,300 ($82.32).

5/3/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

5/2/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/2/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,820 ($89.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co.

5/2/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on the stock.

4/15/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on the stock.

4/15/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on the stock.

4/11/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on the stock.

4/10/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on the stock.

4/9/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on the stock.

4/8/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/5/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 5,000 ($65.33).

4/5/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group is now covered by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) price target on the stock.

4/1/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 6,300 ($82.32).

3/26/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on the stock.

3/26/2019 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,284 ($82.11) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc alerts:

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, with a total value of £4,608 ($6,021.17). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah sold 13,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,143 ($80.27), for a total transaction of £841,652.43 ($1,099,767.97).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.