Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Coty (COTY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coty (NYSE: COTY) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2019 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2019 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $15.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/9/2019 – Coty is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2019 – Coty had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We see shares range bound in the near-term and reiterate our Market Perform rating.””

4/17/2019 – Coty was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2019 – Coty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2019 – Coty was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

4/1/2019 – Coty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2019 – Coty was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage purchased 150,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $1,747,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 93,100 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $1,201,921.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,921. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 156,499,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,271,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coty by 160.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 301,094 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Coty by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Coty by 524.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 86,090 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Coty by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

