Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $883,000 Position in K12 Inc. (LRN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 46.9% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 53,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 17,114 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of K12 in the first quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of K12 by 236.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. K12 Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.10.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. K12 had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $253.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that K12 Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of K12 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

