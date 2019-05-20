Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Position Reduced by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 1.0% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,008,000 after buying an additional 134,469 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,779,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,266,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,337,157,000 after buying an additional 76,582 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 17,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,432,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROP opened at $358.60 on Monday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $245.59 and a 12 month high of $363.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total value of $1,869,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,391.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total transaction of $244,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,470 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

