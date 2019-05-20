Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RY. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an average rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.25.

Shares of RY opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7704 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,561,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,028,000 after purchasing an additional 981,890 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,487,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,072,000 after purchasing an additional 491,062 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,668,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,530 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,629,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,129 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 17,339,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,822 shares during the period. 42.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.