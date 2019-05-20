Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $161.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $165.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,045.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,456 shares of company stock worth $5,010,669. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

