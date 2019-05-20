Select Medical Holdings Co. (SEM) Receives $16.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Select Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other Select Medical news, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 306,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $4,341,760.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,047,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,848,487.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Rocco A. Ortenzio purchased 41,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.24 per share, for a total transaction of $597,339.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047,143 shares in the company, valued at $14,911,316.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,724,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 172,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Medical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $193,473,000 after acquiring an additional 77,612 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Select Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,143,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,865,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Medical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,605 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after acquiring an additional 90,650 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SEM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 7,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,750. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

