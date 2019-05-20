Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 548,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,337,000 after buying an additional 40,483 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 101,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 106,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.2% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.01.

OXY stock opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

