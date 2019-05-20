Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 40,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wolfe Research set a $89.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 11,152 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $947,250.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,392 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $377,799.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,582 shares of company stock worth $1,842,763 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $86.69. 75,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,337. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.17. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $86.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/semmax-financial-advisors-inc-decreases-holdings-in-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep.html.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.