Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91,516 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 350,200 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 991,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 643,191 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $35,232,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,676. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/sentry-investment-management-llc-boosts-position-in-pan-american-silver-corp-paas.html.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.